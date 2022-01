CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia Will Maintain Operations until a New Hospital is Built. RINGGOLD _ The Catoosa County Economic Development Authority (EDA) Board of Directors has approved an agreement with Enots, LLC to accept the transfer and donation of the former Hutcheson Hospital building and campus to the EDA. CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia will continue to serve north Georgia until a new hospital is built through a leasing agreement with the EDA.

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO