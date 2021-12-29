Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82

South Carolina Republican Sen Lindsay Graham used his chance to memorialize a former colleague on live television to pivot to touting the GOP’s chances in the 2022 midterm elections.In a bizarre moment during a Newsmax interview on Wednesday, which was first reported by Mediaite, Mr Graham was asked by host Eric Bolling if he wanted to say a few words about former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died this week at 82. Mr Reid served with Mr Graham before his retirement in 2016.Mr Graham opened his remarks with an apparent jab at his deceased colleague, calling him a “real...
Former Democratic Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada has died. Reid, who served in the United States Senate for three decades, reaching the apogee of his legislative career during the Obama administration, died this week from pancreatic cancer. He was 82 years old. Thus ends the life of one of the...
HARRY REID’s journey from a poverty-stricken rock miner’s son to the Senate majority leader was so novelistic the details seem made up. In his obituary, NYT’s Jonathan Martin rightly describes Reid, who died Tuesday at 82 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, growing up “in almost Dickensian circumstances” in Searchlight, down in the tip of Nevada:
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was interviewed by Eric Bolling on Newsmax Wednesday and gave his thoughts on the death of former Sen. Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV). The Senate icon died on Tuesday at the age of 82. “Senator before we let you go, we lost Harry Reid,” said Bolling....
Tributes poured in for the late Senator Harry Reid after his death earlier this week, noting his humble beginnings as a kid from Searchlight, Nevada who went from an amateur boxer to Capitol Police Officer for the building which he would later run as Senate majority leader.They focused on how he convinced Barack Obama to run for president, helped pass the president’s signature health care law and then nuked the filibuster for Cabinet and judicial appointments. Republicans highlighted how his soft-spoken nature betrayed his ability to make blunt, brazen and sometimes flat-out untrue statements about his political opponents.At the same...
President Biden saw a record number of his circuit and district court nominees confirmed by the Senate in his first year in office, leaving his own mark on the federal courts. Over the course of 2021, the Senate confirmed 40 of Biden’s nominees to circuit and district courts across the nation – the most in one year since former President Reagan was in office.
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is preparing to open several investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration if the GOP regains control of Congress in 2022, a new report revealed. According to plans obtained exclusively by Axios, House Republicans intend to get aggressive against the Biden administration, with plans...
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called out fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday night after the Texas senator made a major factual error in attacking Democrats over Covid-19 restrictions. Cruz falsely accused Washington state Democrats of banning dancing, tweeting:. Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys. Washington State: NO...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office fired back after a Sunshine State mayor asked where DeSantis is amid the rising coronavirus case count nationwide. Democratic Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County in Florida attacked DeSantis in a press conference Tuesday amid the rising COVID cases, saying residents in the state "should be outraged" with DeSantis not being in front of the media during the spike.
Vice President Kamala Harris struggled to give a coherent answer when asked about the economy and inflation during a Sunday interview on CBS. Harris appeared on "Face the Nation" when host Margaret Brennan asked her about the issues of inflation going into the "third year" of a pandemic. "Was it...
The first and last goal for the Republican Conference in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022 should be to win back the majority and save America from President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda. Every one of the 213 House Republicans must be solely focused on...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A former Merced grocery store employee has been arrested in Iowa after telling police he was traveling to the White House to “kill those in positions of power,” last Tuesday according to court documents from the southern district of Iowa. On Dec. 21,...
