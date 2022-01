Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 83, Pine River-Backus 52. Kaleidoscope Charter 87, Nova Classical Academy 52. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 65, Tri-City United 55. Canby vs. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, ppd. Cannon Falls vs. Alden-Conger, ccd. Duluth Marshall vs. Nashwauk-Keewatin, ccd. Fillmore Central vs. Kingsland, ppd. to Dec 30th. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/....