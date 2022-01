With almost two years of a disruptive pandemic under our collective belts, it’s become increasingly common to remark about a loosening grip on the passage of time. Perhaps you too have struggled to remember where certain events fit in your personal timeline. Did that happen before the pandemic started or later? Was it in 2020 or 2021? The first wave or the third? The tendency from 2020 of our days and weeks to muddle together didn’t entirely go away. In that regard, rituals like celebrating the new year become even more important. The changing over from one year to the next can feel as arbitrary as waiting until January 1 to make positive changes in your life, but there’s no disputing that New Year’s rituals help keep us grounded and offer a snapshot of where we’ve been and where we’re going.

