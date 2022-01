Vacations, hobbies and pastimes are important parts of a retired couple’s life. The goal is to find healthy hobbies that retired couples can undertake together. Sitting around lonely and bored at home will lead to depression, loneliness and boredom. An adventurous mind needs to be occupied with something interesting and fun. Some couples find themselves fighting over money. Those who have financial issues will find themselves fighting over their 401k investment plan or the stock market in general. A hobby should be enjoyable for both partners, not just one.

TENNIS ・ 22 HOURS AGO