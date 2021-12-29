Ask Code Switch: What does race have to do with beauty?

Although a good skincare and beauty routine is one of the primary pillars of an ageless complexion, how you cut and style your hair also has significant bearing on your overall appearance. Just as certain cuts may highlight fine lines and wrinkles, so too can other styles draw the eye away from these details, focusing attention on your best assets instead. Whether you’re simply looking for a flattering style at any age or have specific concerns that you hope to address with your cut, these are the three best, age-defying styles to wear for the boost of confidence you deserve–master stylist approved.

HAIR CARE ・ 29 DAYS AGO