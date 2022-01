Here we are — 2022 has just landed! There’s no better time to ponder over what we can expect for the new year. 2021 opened the way for the creator economy by empowering independent musicians, artists, bloggers and other content creators that rely on digital technologies — and that economy is powered by decentralized technologies. People have been seeking alternative decentralized solutions, leading to the unprecedented rise of the decentralized finance sector, the emergence of DeFi 2.0, nonfungible tokens and Web3 development, all of which we witnessed this year. These trends will certainly remain central throughout this new year — but that’s just my opinion.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO