The producers of Rage Against The Machine’s Killing In The Name have sold their rights as part of a catalogue of hits to Round Hill Music.The late Jack Richardson and his son Garth have sold their producer royalties to the 1993 number one track – considered one of the greatest hard rock songs of all time.The catalogue includes 308 recordings from artists such as Nickelback Alice Cooper and Mudvayne.Hit tracks Send The Pain Below by Chevelle, Bob Seger’s Night Moves, Swing Life Away by Rise Against and Headstrong by Trapt are included in the deal.Round Hill Music did not...

