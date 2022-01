Judas Priest’s Rob Halford has shared a new photo of himself reuniting with the band’s ailing lead guitarist Glenn Tipton. Tipton announced in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and would be sitting out of the metal band’s ‘Firepower’ world tour. He was diagnosed four years earlier but doctors informed him that he had been living with the condition at least half a decade before that.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO