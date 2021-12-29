Mayor: It's time to get involved

On behalf of the City Council and City of Fountain, I’d like to convey to everyone in our community a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! As 2021 comes to an end, we reflect on both the challenges and opportunities this past year has presented and look to 2022 with hope and optimism that we can continue to strengthen and support the Fountain Community! I’m very excited to have assumed the role of Mayor while continuing to work with my colleagues on City Council, many of whom are also newly appointed by the people of Fountain. Mayor Pro Tem Tamara Estes, Councilmembers Richard Applegate, Detra Duncan, Fred Hinton, Cory Applegate, and Gordon Rick are all excited and equally ready to roll up their sleeves in the new year, focus our efforts and begin the work our citizens elected us to do! At our first Council meeting following the November election, we unanimously voted on our Strategic Priorities for the next three years:
