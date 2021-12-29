Mayor: It's time to get involved

To bright new beginnings for our wonderful community of Bristow!. We are extremely excited about the new vision and direction of healthcare in Bristow. With a new year comes a new partner to the City of Bristow. We begin to close the chapter on the current Bristow Hospital and open a new chapter titled Carrus Lakeside Hospital. We welcome them as a family member to our community and they have pledged to serve our community with the level of care we are in need of and even exceed our expectations. While growth is sometimes slow and definitely longer than what we would like, the end result will be worth the wait. In the last year I have gotten to know the Carrus family and I hope everyone will take the time to give them the opportunity that the City has chose to do and I believe you will be pleasantly surprised at their level of professionalism and caring for our community.

