ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Journal

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 3 days ago

Record: (1924) -17 Stage of the Maumee 10.07 feet. The difference between the day's average temperature and a base...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: 2021 Ends With A Big Blast Of Snow And Cold

DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! What a way to end the year don’t you think? We go from a horribly, devastating fire to a raging snow storm to finish out 2021. There have been tons of traffic troubles across the region. The problems first began in the foothills heading into the mountains. I-70 near Evergreen had cars and trucks spinning out along with several accidents bogging down the evening drive. Credit CBS4 After sunset, bridges and overpasses across the metro area began to ice over as snow started to accumulate. Credit CBS4 It is still looking like 3 to 6 inches for the Denver metro area...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy