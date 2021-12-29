Simple math: Titans need 1 more win to clinch AFC South

Less than two months after resurfacing with the Carolina Panthers, former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton looks to be done as the team's starter. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced Wednesday that Sam Darnold, who returned to the lineup in relief of Newton in a blowout loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, will get the start against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO