Mary Frances Regan Tugwell, 90, of Moss Bluff, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Longville. She is survived by five children, Shirley Tugwell Fontenot and Sherman of Ragley, Gordon Tugwell and Nancy of Lake Charles, Linda Tugwell Guinn Whelchel of Westlake, Darlene Tugwell Habetz and Richard of Longville, and John Tugwell and Kim of Longville; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

