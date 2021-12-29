ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid dies at 82

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDec. 28 (UPI) — Former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid has died, his wife said in a statement Tuesday. He was 82 years old. “I am heartbroken to announce the passing of my husband, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid,” his wife, Landra Reid, wrote, according to CNN. “He died peacefully...

gephardtdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lindsay Graham turns tribute to Harry Reid into pitch for GOP in 2022

South Carolina Republican Sen Lindsay Graham used his chance to memorialize a former colleague on live television to pivot to touting the GOP’s chances in the 2022 midterm elections.In a bizarre moment during a Newsmax interview on Wednesday, which was first reported by Mediaite, Mr Graham was asked by host Eric Bolling if he wanted to say a few words about former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died this week at 82. Mr Reid served with Mr Graham before his retirement in 2016.Mr Graham opened his remarks with an apparent jab at his deceased colleague, calling him a “real...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: What Harry Reid told me about reaching Latino voters – and what he can teach Democrats

Tributes poured in for the late Senator Harry Reid after his death earlier this week, noting his humble beginnings as a kid from Searchlight, Nevada who went from an amateur boxer to Capitol Police Officer for the building which he would later run as Senate majority leader.They focused on how he convinced Barack Obama to run for president, helped pass the president’s signature health care law and then nuked the filibuster for Cabinet and judicial appointments. Republicans highlighted how his soft-spoken nature betrayed his ability to make blunt, brazen and sometimes flat-out untrue statements about his political opponents.At the same...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Justice Stephen Breyer resisting retirement depresses Democrats and excites the GOP

As 2021 comes to an end, the conservative majority of the Supreme Court has allowed an anti-abortion law that is, for now, flagrantly unconstitutional to remain in effect in Texas since September. The justices earlier in the summer stopped enforcement of the pandemic-related federal eviction moratorium. And now, the justices agreed to start off 2022 by considering whether the Biden administration’s employer “vaccine-or-test” mandate and its vaccine mandate for health care workers are permitted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
Montana State
Washington Examiner

Harry Reid believed in victory at any cost

Former Democratic Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada has died. Reid, who served in the United States Senate for three decades, reaching the apogee of his legislative career during the Obama administration, died this week from pancreatic cancer. He was 82 years old. Thus ends the life of one of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ARTnews

How Late Politician Harry Reid Helped Michael Heizer Realize His Magnum Opus

Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader who died on Tuesday at the age of 82, is remembered for his pugnacious political style and for backing Democratic causes over the years. A lesser-known part of his legacy—one that’s arguably just as enduring as his political feats—is his campaign to preserve Nevada land that is host to a famed Michael Heizer Land artwork. After more than 40 years in limbo, Heizer finished his magnum opus, City, in the Nevada desert in 2020 with Reid’s help. Spanning more than a mile and a half long and formatted in style of pre-Columbian ceremonial metropolises,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Nelson
Person
Harry Reid
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Mike Mansfield
Person
George Washington
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Harry Reid’s legacy

HARRY REID’s journey from a poverty-stricken rock miner’s son to the Senate majority leader was so novelistic the details seem made up. In his obituary, NYT’s Jonathan Martin rightly describes Reid, who died Tuesday at 82 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, growing up “in almost Dickensian circumstances” in Searchlight, down in the tip of Nevada:
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

House Democrat calls for novel Jan. 6 commemoration: Expel GOP members who helped incite the attack

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Rep. Cori Bush declared Monday that lawmakers should commemorate the upcoming one-year anniversary of the deadly January 6 attack by passing her resolution to "investigate and expel the members of Congress who helped incite the violent insurrection at our Capitol."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

The One Thing Biden Is Doing Exceptionally Well

As 2021 draws to a close, President Joe Biden has good reason to be frustrated. His legislative agenda is stymied in the Senate. His executive authority is under assault from Donald Trump’s judges. His administration was blindsided, again, by a spiraling COVID surge, this time with omicron. But there is one front on which Biden has a near-perfect score: judicial nominations. Over the past year, the White House has put forth slate after slate of diverse, well-qualified, progressive nominees—and the Senate has swiftly confirmed them. Biden’s breakneck pace, combined with his choice of nontraditional judges, has shattered too many records to count. No, the president has not loosened Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the Supreme Court. But his transformation of the lower courts will still have a profound impact on American law for decades to come.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Democratic#Cnn#Utah State University#Medicaid
Fox News

Biden outpaces Trump in first-year judicial confirmations, leaving his own mark on the courts

President Biden saw a record number of his circuit and district court nominees confirmed by the Senate in his first year in office, leaving his own mark on the federal courts. Over the course of 2021, the Senate confirmed 40 of Biden’s nominees to circuit and district courts across the nation – the most in one year since former President Reagan was in office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. McCarthy plans to start 7 investigations into Biden admin if GOP retakes House in 2022: Report

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is preparing to open several investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration if the GOP regains control of Congress in 2022, a new report revealed. According to plans obtained exclusively by Axios, House Republicans intend to get aggressive against the Biden administration, with plans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Trump-appointed McWilliams resigns as U.S. FDIC chair after power struggle

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Republican chair of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Friday she will step down from her role effective Feb. 4, 2022, removing a key remaining obstacle to President Joe Biden's ambitious banking reform agenda. Jelena McWilliams, a holdover from the Trump...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy