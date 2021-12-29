ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch Dec 29

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

TELEPERFORMANCE (TEPRF.PA):

Teleperformance announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Senture, a business process outsourcing operator in the U.S., on the basis of an enterprise value of $400 million.

NEOEN (NEOEN.PA)

Neoen SA said its Bulgana wind farm and battery project in Australia has finally been fully switched on two years behind schedule, after overcoming problems hooking up to a grid with limited capacity for an influx of renewable energy. read more

Pan-European market data:

European Equities speed guide...................

FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................(.FTEU3)

DJ STOXX index......................................(.STOXX)

Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................(.PGL.STOXXS)

Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................(.PGL.STOXXES)

Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................(.PGL.FTEU3S)

Top 25 European pct gainers.......................(.PG.PEUR)

Top 25 European pct losers........................(.PL.PEUR)

Main stock markets:

Dow Jones...............(.DJI) Wall Street report .....

Nikkei 225.............(.N225) Tokyo report............

FTSE 100...............(.FTSE) London report...........

Xetra DAX.............(.GDAXI) Frankfurt items..........F

CAC-40.................(.FCHI) Paris items.............PA

World Indices.....................................

Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........

European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance:

Top News.............

Equities..............

Main oil report...........

Main currency report.....

