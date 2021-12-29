ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sri Lanka boosts FX reserves with lift from Chinese swap

By Uditha Jayasinghe
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

COLOMBO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has raised its official foreign exchange reserves to around $3.1 billion, helped by a currency swap agreement with China, sources said on Wednesday, as the South Asian country seeks to shore up its battered finances and credit ratings.

The country's central bank governor, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, said in a tweet on Wednesday reserves has risen to around $3.1 billion and would remain at that level until year-end.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters reserves had been topped up after a $1.5 billion currency swap with the People's Bank of China was finalised on Wednesday.

The central bank confirmed the foreign support but did not specifically reference the Chinese swap arrangement. Cabraal has previously spoken about the swap with the PBOC.

"Foreign currency inflows in connection with several other facilities that are under negotiation at present, are expected to be realised in the early part of January 2022," the Sri Lankan central bank said in a statement.

"The government and the central bank are confident that the reserve position will remain at comfortable levels throughout the year 2022," it added.

One of the sources said the swap was denominated in yuan but could be converted into dollars if needed.

Sri Lanka has to repay about $4.5 billion in debt in 2022 starting with a $500 million international sovereign bond maturing on Jan. 18.

The country has been looking to add to its reserves through various means including bilateral swaps and loans from other governments and central banks, increasing remittances, curbing imports among others.

China is Sri Lanka's largest source of import income and a key financier having lent over $5 billion for various infrastructure projects including ports, highways and a coal power plant over the past decade.

Fitch Ratings on Dec. 18 downgraded Sri Lanka's sovereign rating to 'CC' from 'CCC', citing a growing risk of debt default in 2022, despite central bank assurances that steps would be taken to meet all repayments.

Sri Lanka also said the "unwarranted and questionable rating actions" by certain rating agencies have caused "unnecessary" secondary market losses and undue delays in expected foreign currency inflows.

"Inclusion of the swap in the reserves might not change investor sentiment much as it has already been taken into consideration. What Sri Lanka needs is new fund inflows, said Lalinda Sugathadasa, head of Research at ICRA Lanka.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe Editing by Swati Bhat and Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Holmes
Reuters

S.Korea exports grow 25.8% y/y in 2021, sharpest in 11 years

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports expanded at their fastest pace in 11 years in 2021, with the total export value reaching a record high, supported by post-pandemic recoveries in global demand. For the full year, exports rose 25.8% from a year earlier to $644.54 billion, trade ministry...
ECONOMY
Reuters

India's Reliance plans to raise up to $5 billion in U.S. debt

Jan 1 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) said it plans to raise up to $5 billion in dollar-denominated debt and use proceeds primarily to refinance its existing borrowings. The Mukesh Ambani-owned oil-to-telecoms conglomerate said that the proposal for fixed rate notes, which could be issued in one or...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Sri Lanka#Foreign Currency#Fx#Chinese#South Asian#Pboc#Sri Lankan#Fitch#Ccc
The Independent

Chinese factory activity edges higher in December

Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened, a survey showed Friday.The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.Chinese manufacturing has been hampered by shortages of some components including semiconductors and disruptions in shipping. Some areas ordered factories to shut down temporarily starting in September to meet official energy efficiency targets.A measure of new orders improved to 49.7 from November’s 49.4, according to the China Federation of...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian shares mixed in scant New Year Eve trading

Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs. Tokyo and many other regional markets were closed. A survey released Friday showed Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened. The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating. Hong Kong jumped...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
China
Reuters

Turkey seeks relief with FX swap deal by year-end -sources

ANKARA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Talks between Turkey's central bank and counterparts in Azerbaijan and the UAE on securing a possible currency swap line are wrapping up and one deal is likely before year-end, two officials with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Turkey is in need of such foreign...
WORLD
BBC

Sri Lanka plans to pay off Iran oil debt with tea

Sri Lanka plans to settle a debt for past oil imports from Iran by paying it off in tea, a government minister said. Ramesh Pathirana said his country hoped to send $5m (£3.8m) worth of tea to Iran each month to clear a $251m debt. Sri Lanka is experiencing...
WORLD
pewtrusts.org

In Sri Lanka, Fishers Report Drastic Decline of an Elusive Ray

In the waters off Sri Lanka, the number of sawfish, a rare and globally threatened group of marine rays, has declined so much that the animal is now considered “functionally extinct.” That finding, from a study by Pew marine fellow Rima Jabado in the August 2021 issue of the journal Aquatic Conservation: Marine and Freshwater Ecosystems, has spurred lawmakers to explore measures to protect the remaining sawfish in the country.
ASIA
Reuters

Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka to 'CC' on higher debt default risk

COLOMBO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Saturday downgraded Sri Lanka's sovereign rating to 'CC' from 'CCC', citing a growing risk of debt default in 2022, despite repeated assurances from the central bank that steps will be taken to meet all repayments. The ratings agency said the downgrade was...
WORLD
Reuters

China to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 30% in 2022

BEIJING, Jan 1 (Reuters) - China will cut subsidies on new energy vehicles (NEVs), such as electric cars, by 30% in 2022 and withdraw them altogether at the end of the year, the Finance Ministry said on its website on Friday. The ministry had said in April 2020 that NEV...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

261K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy