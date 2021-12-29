ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Save The Children says staff killed in Myanmar had young children

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGPkc_0dY1IGfU00

Save The Children has said that its staff members who were killed in an alleged attack by the Myanmar military on Christmas eve were both young fathers with months-old children.

“It is with profound sadness that we are confirming today that two members of Save the Children’s staff were among at least 35 people, including women and children, who were killed on Friday 24th December in an attack by the Myanmar military in Kayah State, in the east of the country,” the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

One man was 32 years old, with a 10-month-old son, and had worked at the organisation for two years, training teachers. The other man was 28 years old and had a three-month-old daughter. He had joined the organisation six years ago.

Their names have not been released due to security concerns.

The group said that the staff members were returning to their office after “working on a humanitarian response in a nearby community when they were caught up in the attack”.

“The military forced people from their cars, arrested some, killed many and burnt the bodies,” the group said.

In a statement, the UNICEF Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific, Debora Comini, condemned the attack and called for a probe.

“UNICEF calls for urgent action to investigate this deplorable incident and to hold those responsible to account”, she said. “We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to our colleagues at Save the Children.”

Save the Children suspended its operations in Myanmar after its staff members were reported missing last week.

In February this year, the Tatmadaw, Myanmar’s military, staged a coup d’état, ousting the elected government and arresting officials including Aung San Suu Kyi. The south Asian country has been in turmoil since then. Civilians have been taking up arms in protest, and have demanded the restoration of democracy.

The coup also sparked international outcry, and security forces quashed nonviolent nationwide demonstrations with force, killing almost 1,400 civilians, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

The National Unity Government, a broad alliance of anti-coup organisations that include members of Ms Suu Kyi’s ousted ruling party, has backed the training and formation of militias called the People’s Defence Forces and has declared a nationwide rebellion against military rule.

Comments / 0

Related
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
The Guardian

Save the Children workers missing after 30 villagers reportedly massacred by Myanmar troops

Two people working for Save the Children have gone missing after a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people dead, the international aid group has said. Photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings in Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state, spread on social media in the country, fuelling outrage against the military that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
AFP

Oxfam says 'severely' affected by Indian foreign funds ban

Oxfam India says restrictions on its access to international funds will have severe consequences for its humanitarian work and hinder provision of vital medical equipment to fight the Covid pandemic. Oxfam India chief Amitabh Behar said his organisation had worked closely with local partners to "provide life-saving equipment and support" during the pandemic.
CHARITIES
The Independent

Man arrested for faking online sale of Indian Muslim women

Police in India have arrested a man alleged to be behind the offering for sale of prominent Muslim women through a fake online auction, according to government officials, in a case that has sparked outrage across the country.Satej Patil, the technology minister for Maharashtra state, said late Monday that the cyber unit of the Mumbai Police has detained a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru city in neighboring Karnataka state and registered a case against him. Police did not identify the suspect, and it wasn’t clear whether the man had created the auction website.Photographs of more than 100 prominent Indian...
SOCIETY
The Independent

In photos: Risking it all – for the sake of humanity in 2022

In an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape the world needs courageous storytellers. However, telling the truth has its costs; and this can be your life.Photojournalists trapped behind the lens, and more painfully, in front of their subjects, are prepared to pay the ultimate price to capture the truths encapsulated in a handful of frames and stories. But do the rewards warrant the risk and does photojournalism change people’s attitudes?Exactly two years ago I published an article “The most marginalised children across the world. What hope is there for them in 2020?” This reflected on – what then seemed a thankless task...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#Military Rule#Save The Children#Unicef
The Independent

Bride’s parents will lose thousands due to Nigeria’s ‘unjust’ move to red list

A bride set to be married in Nigeria this month has said her wedding “will not be the same” after the country’s “unjust” move to the UK’s red list.In a bid to slow the spread of Covid’s Omicron variant, the Government announced that UK and Irish citizens and residents arriving from Nigeria must spend 10 days in hotel quarantine and have two negative PCR test results.Comfort Nsek said her parents, who travelled to the west African country at the end of November to finalise wedding plans, will have to pay £3,715 to quarantine after the wedding on December 22.“(It’s) money...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Israel killed over 300 Palestinians in 2021 marking a seven-year high, charity says

Israel killed more than 300 Palestinians in 2021 - at least a fifth of whom were children - marking the deadliest year on record since 2014, according to an Israeli rights group.And nearly 900 Palestinians were made homeless in 2021 as Israeli house demolitions hit a five-year high, said the charity B’Tselem.In a report released on Tuesday, the Jerusalem-based charity said that over the last year Israeli security forces’ use of “lethal, wanton, unlawful open-fire policy” resulted in the killing of 313 Palestinians, including 71 minors across the occupied Palestinian territories.Of these victims, 70 per cent were killed in Gaza...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

‘You will be hanged’: Inside story of how girls from Afghan youth football team escaped Taliban

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
blackchronicle.com

Black Woman Who Received First COVID-19 Shot In US Now A Vaccine Activist

“I just felt broken, defeated, just tired and burned out,” said Lindsay, director of critical care nursing at the hospital. “Witnessing the overwhelming loss of lives, loss of livelihoods.’’. Northwell Health said it asked for volunteers to get the shots, and that Lindsay “happened to go first”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

414K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy