Listen to Jhay Cortez’s New Song “Enterrauw”

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
 3 days ago
Jhay Cortez has shared a new song called “Enterrauw.” The seven-minute track is squarely aimed at Puerto Rican crooner Rauw Alejandro, with whom Cortez has traded lyrical barbs since their joint...

Anuel Aa
Chris Brown
Jhay Cortez
Skrillex
Myke Towers
#Spanish
Billboard

Jhay Cortez vs. Rauw Alejandro: A Timeline of the 2021 Reggaeton Feud

Jhay Cortez and Rauw Alejandro, two of Billboard’s chart-topping stars, are battling it out on social media in a new tiraera that unfolded during the holiday season. Tiraeras (or rap battles) have been a part of the genre’s DNA for years, finding two artists battling each other, oftentimes with diss tracks so that fans can determine who’s the best lyricist.
CELEBRITIES
