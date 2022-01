Cryptocurrency has been the talk of the century. The infamous Elon Musk’s tweets and twitter wars on rise and fall of crypto have been not been hidden by anyone. But, along with increasing popularity and rising size of overall cryptocurrency market there has been a lot of debate and criticism happening around the environmental impact of mining cryptocurrency. The high energy consumption and associated carbon footprint have raised eyebrows and now people are looking for alternatives to invest in greener solutions.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO