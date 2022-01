The Christmas season has arrived with a brief snow flurry and the wonderful American tradition of Christmas lights. It appears that there are more lights than in past years and perhaps that is because more people are staying home these days and have enough time to string the lights and decorate the trees. Wonderful to see the bright lights glowing across the metro area. America is starting to recover; let’s hope that COVID-19 will go down in history as a bad memory.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO