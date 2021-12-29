ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Full safety suite standard on Ascent

By Len Ingrassia Automotive columnist
Log Cabin Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot sure what you will do with 19 cup holders but the Subaru Ascent has them around its three rows of seats. It’s that kind of attention to detail that makes a Subaru, well, you’ve heard this before, a Subaru. In its third production year, the company’s...

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
Pittsburgh Business Times

International certification group praises Argo AI's autonomous vehicle testing for its safety standards, best practices

Argo AI, a Pittsburgh-based autonomous vehicle company, received praise from international certification group TÜV SÜD following an audit of Argo's safety practices, which TÜV SÜD found conform to the Autonomous Vehicle Safety Consortium's (AVSC) best practices and SAE International's J3018 standard for safe on-road testing. Per...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Selling Cars in America Right Now

Automakers have found it difficult to keep up with demand in recent months largely because of the worldwide microchip shortage. For much of 2021, the average car sat on dealer lots for between 45 and 50 days. But as production interruptions cut into supply, the average days to sell began dropping rapidly in the summer […]
GAS PRICE
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
CBS Miami

New Federal Regulations Will Require New Cars To Be Equipped With Hot Car Alert System

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New federal regulations will require all new cars to be equipped with an alert system aimed at preventing hot car deaths. The advocacy group Kids and Cars said on average 39 children die in hot cars each year. The new provision in the infrastructure law requires automakers to install back-seat alert systems in all new vehicles. General Motors already has one in most models. Shad Balch with Chevrolet says the “rear-seat reminder is activated just by opening the door.” “So, the back door opens and the car assumes you’re putting something back there,” Balch explained. The reminder kicks in at the end of...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Ascent#Driver Safety#Sandy Beaches#Vehicles#Hyundai#Premium
CarBuzz.com

Only 10 Of These 2022 Chevy Camaros Will Be Made

Despite being consistently outsold by the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger, the Chevrolet Camaro is still soldiering on. Rumors suggest the current-generation model will carry on for a few more years and that Chevrolet will launch a Heritage Edition in 2024 to give the current-generation a special send-off. In Japan,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Angry Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Receive More Troubling News

The stop-sale order issued by Ford a few days ago for certain examples of the Maverick and Mustang Mach-E is both frustrating and necessary. CarBuzz confirmed with Ford there's a defect on some rear seat belt anchorages which could lead to possible injuries. None have happened so far. That's the good news. But there's also an unintended consequence for Mustang Mach-E buyers whose undelivered vehicles have this defect.
CARS
CNET

Buy one of the best small SUVs for 2021

As tempting as a big SUV may be to purchase, they cost a lot of cash. Not everyone has a lot of money to spend, but a small or compact SUV? They can be a lot more affordable. Not to mention, they've absolutely displaced the sedan as the body style of choice for modern car shoppers.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Drunk Driver In Chevette Lands On Roof Of Chevy Camaro: Video

A dramatic Christmas Day crash in Brazil between an out-of-control Chevy Chevette and a Chevy Camaro Convertible was captured on a local pizzeria’s security cameras and is now being circulated online. According to the original uploader of this rather ridiculous clip, which was filmed in Ribeirão das Neves in...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Safety Goggles Surge in Sales As Protective Eyewear for Covid

Most of us have been doing our best to fend off the coronavirus (and its Delta and Omicron variants) by rocking a face mask and sanitizing as often as possible. But there’s another protective measure that makes a considerable difference: safety goggles. Last July, Dr. Anthony Fauci urged Americans to wear safety goggles with their virus-protection wardrobes, saying “If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it.” The CDC, meantime, recommends “protective eyewear” such as safety glasses during periods “where splashes and sprays are anticipated” or where “prolonged face-to-face or close contact with a potentially infectious patient is...
APPAREL
dcvelocity.com

Ascent Named a 2020 Supplier of the Year Winner by General Motors

GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 countries for performance in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This is...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy