FEMA is committed to helping all eligible disaster survivors recover from the Dec. 10 tornadoes in Kentucky. To qualify for assistance from FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, you or a member of your household must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified noncitizen. However, undocumented families with diverse immigration statuses only need one family member (including a minor child) who is a U.S. citizen, non-U.S. citizen national, or a qualified alien who has a Social Security number to apply.

