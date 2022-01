LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority will offer free rides on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve on all its trains and buses. The free service will begin at 9 p.m. on Dec. 24 and run through 2 a.m. on Dec. 25. It will also run during the same times from Dec. 31 through Jan. 1. All rail station gates will be unlatched, and all fare boxes will not deduct money from TAP cards during this time, Metro said. However, there will be no extra rail service on New Year’s Eve, Metro disclosed. Trains will run every 20...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO