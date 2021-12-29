Champion figure skater Arin, 15, glides into global spotlight

Prevailing attitudes towards Afcon among Premier League clubs are often unhealthy but, for those with a genuine love for the sport itself, it is one of the most captivating spectacles around. This year’s edition, postponed from 2021, will be played in Cameroon; the competition has become used to late scares over its hosting and has had to overcome concerns over Omicron and the reluctance of European sides to release their players. But once the Indomitable Lions kick off against Burkina Faso on 9 January attention will rest on the pitch. It should be an open tournament, contested by some of the world’s best players, with the 2019 finalists, Algeria and Senegal, the teams to beat. About 40 of the players taking part are England-based, while the commitment shown by Sky and the BBC in screening every game is testament to the tournament’s invigorated global profile.

