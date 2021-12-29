ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champion figure skater Arin, 15, glides into global spotlight

By Megan Howe
Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA talented young figure skater from Shropshire is headed for international success after he scooped up the title of British Champion. Arin Yorke, 15, from Telford, is currently training with his coach Jason Bowman to compete internationally for Great Britain next year in countries such as Germany, Denmark and...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 163

Slow joe gotta go
2d ago

I have to admit he does look like he's gay he doesn't look like a true guy looks more like a gay person and you can sometimes spot those people to whether they like it or not you can

Reply(12)
39
P2412
1d ago

Some of the great male skaters are gay and they compete against other Men. Let's hope isn't a Trans, that want to compete against Women in the future.

Reply
18
NotAgain
2d ago

That boy needs some grub and fast !!! He’s melting… and give ur momma back her blouse .

Reply
33
