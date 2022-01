WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Local hospitals and infusion clinics have shifted to administering just one of the three monoclonal antibody treatments because the others are not as effective against the omicron variant. It’s been extremely busy at Olympus Infusions in West Mifflin. The parking lot was full of patients all day Thursday. The clinic currently only has one of the three monoclonal antibody treatments, which is called sotrovimab and is reportedly most effective for patients with the omicron variant. “There’s still a significant amount of omicron in the area. And with only one monoclonal antibody available to treat that it seems...

