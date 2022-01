With New Year's Day fast approaching, now is the time to make resolutions that you can keep, to ensure that next year will be better than the one we're putting in the books. Every year we set our sights on new goals and resolve to do better as a way of focusing on what's important. Last year's top resolutions were to improve fitness, lose weight, eat healthier and prioritize our health (makes sense). This year we are also adding to those one major concern: Save money! But how do you eat healthier – and focus on immune-boosting plant-based foods – without spending a fortune?

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO