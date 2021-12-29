ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflata Nation Telford weathers Covid storm to welcome 70,000 visitors in first year

By James Pugh
Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn inflatable theme park in Telford has welcomed 70,000 visitors since opening just 12 months ago. Bosses said they are thrilled with the bumper bookings since throwing open the doors to Inflata Nation at Telford Centre last December. The site – which boasts mega drop slides, ball pools, a...

