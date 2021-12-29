ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon releases uniforms ahead of Alamo Bowl

By Jarrid Denney about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Oregon’s final uniform combination of the season has been revealed. The Ducks are rolling with a sharp, modern white and green combo for Wednesday’s Alamo Bowl showdown with Oklahoma....

