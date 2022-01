Every member of the public should consider themselves potentially infectious after a record 16,428 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, the chief medical officer has said.Wednesday saw the highest daily total of Covid-19 cases, with numbers in hospital rising by 47 to 568, with 93 in intensive care, up one.A total of 22 deaths were notified in the past week, bringing the total linked to the disease to 5,912.Shopping in crowded environments, where physical distancing is not possible, should be seen as a high-risk activity and should be avoided unless absolutely essentialDr Tony HolohanDr Tony Holohan said the figures are a...

