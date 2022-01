Only a quarter of the government officials responsible for scrapping both HS2 to Yorkshire and the proposed Northern Powerhouse Rail actually live in the region, it has been revealed.Twenty-four mandarins in the Department for Transport compiled the Integrated Rail Plan which was published to widespread disgust across the north last month.Now, it has emerged that just six of them call the area home.It is unclear how many of those regularly use the region’s railway system which is among the worst funded in the country: analysis suggests just £349 per person has been spent on the north’s transport infrastructure since 2010...

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO