Ambulance staffing shortages left the emergency service without the required number of workers for more than one in 10 shifts during the summer months, according to Scottish Ambulance Service statistics.A freedom of information request by the Scottish Liberal Democrats found that the ambulance service was more than 20,000 staff hours short in each of July, August and September – with just 88%, 88.9% and 88.4% of the monthly shifts having the required staffing levels.Figures for the total hours of staffing required by the Scottish Ambulance Service compared to those actually worked reveal that 92% of shifts were fully staffed in...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO