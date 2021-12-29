ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altadena, CA

Look At This: Christmas Tree Lane

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAltadena's Christmas Tree Lane claims to be the oldest holiday...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

CBS Chicago

Christmas Tree Recycling To Start In Aurora And Chicago Beginning Next Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — Christmas has come and gone, but if you still have a Christmas tree in your house you can recycle it. Starting Monday, live Christmas trees will be picked up during the weekly trash and recycling collection in Aurora — Chicago’s tree recycling program starts Jan. 8. You can also bring your tree to one of 26 parks across the city. Make sure all decorations are removed. Trees with flocking cannot be recycled.
CHICAGO, IL
Altadena, CA
Altadena, CA
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Christmas memories from decades past: Buying a tree, looking for presents, visiting Santa

It has arrived once again — the time when we wait to see if the jolly, old man in the red suit finds his way to our home. Have we been good, or are we on the naughty list?  Christmas time creates so many memories for families that last generations. Each family has their own routines and customs, and they hold special places for those families. ...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Gilroy Dispatch

Our 2021 Holiday Poem

Santa pulled his mask tight and loaded another toy. Ignoring the theories of anti-science crackpots. Highway 101 continues to remain quite a mess. For some garlic braids and Polar Bear ice cream. Then some unfiltered olive oil from Jeff Martin,. Whose name rhymes differently, but same spellin.’. Some Pepper Plant...
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Great Horned Owl Freed From Entanglement In Holiday Lights

PIEDMONT (CBS SF/BCN) — A great horned owl, found entangled in holiday lights in a Piedmont neighborhood, has been released back into the wild. The Lindsay Wildlife Experience shared photos of the owl this week after it had been brought in for a veterinarian examination after being found with its feet entangled in the lights. “With the exception of being muddy and wet from the rain, the owl was fortunately not injured and was returned to the wild the very next day,” Lindsay Wildlife officials said. Animal experts advise people to make sure outdoor holiday lighting is secured and at least 6 feet off the ground, and that they shouldn’t string lights across open spaces in their yards or on trees and bushes where animals live.
PIEDMONT, CA
county10.com

#Snapped: ‘Oh Christmas Tree, oh Christmas Tree’

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form. (Lander, WY) Lanier Hamilton sent in this photo...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
CBS News

A look at the origins and tradition of Christmas trees

Each year, millions of Americans celebrate Christmas with a tree, but where did this beloved tradition begin? Nikki Battiste spoke to a historian about the origins of the Christmas tree tradition, and she traveled to the biblically named town of Bethlehem, Connecticut, to learn more.
