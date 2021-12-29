ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

China calls on US to protect space station from satellites

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING -- China is calling on the United States to protect a Chinese space station and its three-member crew after Beijing complained that satellites launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX nearly struck the station. A foreign ministry spokesman accused...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

China deploys armed robotic vehicles during standoff with India to deal with cold, difficult terrain: reports

Reports from India claim that China has started to deploy armed robotic vehicles to handle the altitude and terrain that has proven too difficult for its troops. China and India clashed in Sept. 2020 during a border dispute along the southern coast of Pangong Lake in an area known in China as Shenpaoshan and in India as Chushul, but the armies continued their standoff along the two nations' borders throughout 2021. China has now reportedly deployed unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) to the region of Tibet to strengthen its position.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ARTnews

Op-Ed: Hong Kong’s ‘Pillar of Shame’ Becomes Even More Powerful With Its Removal

When officials from the University of Hong Kong removed the Pillar of Shame, a monument to the victims of Tiananmen Square, from the University campus in the early hours of December 23, they took away a historic symbol of freedom in one of the most important locations in Hong Kong. They did so in a concerted effort to erase history and collective memory; in that effort, they will not succeed. The Pillar, created by Danish artist Jens Galschiøt, was installed at the University in 1997, shortly before the handover of Hong Kong to the People’s Republic of China. With its many...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Zhao Lijian
The Independent

China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence

China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Station#Interstellar Space#Chinese#Spacex#The U N Committee
AFP

Iran announces new space launch during nuclear talks

Iran on Thursday said it has carried out a new space launch, sparking concern in Washington which said such moves show the need to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. Iran insists its space programme is for civilian and defence purposes only, and does not breach the nuclear deal or any other international agreement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
AFP

Mexicans join bid for Covid compensation from China, WHO

Devastated by the loss of his daughter to Covid-19, Jaime Michaus joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the World Health Organization, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. They seek financial compensation ranging from $200,000 for falling ill with Covid-19 to $800,000 in the case of death, Gonzalez said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

2021: A year of space tourism, flights on Mars, China's rise

From the Mars Ingenuity helicopter's first powered flight on another world to the launch of the James Webb telescope that will peer into the earliest epoch of the Universe, 2021 was a huge year for humanity's space endeavors. Beyond the science milestones, billionaires battled to reach the final frontier first, an all-civilian crew went into orbit, and Star Trek's William Shatner waxed profound about what it meant to see the Earth from the cosmos, as space tourism finally came into its own. Here are selected highlights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
138K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy