SEATTLE - Western Washington is kicking off 2022 with plunging overnight temps -- and yet another chance for lowland and mountain snow on the horizon. Happy New Year! Hope you have a fun and safe holiday. Watch for ice on bridges, overpasses and sidewalks overnight. Lows will plummet to the teens and low 20s. There may be isolated patches of freezing fog early Saturday -- especially for fog-prone valleys and the South Sound.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO