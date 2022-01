The Golden Knights made sure their last game of 2021 was one of their most dominant, and spent 60 minutes Friday afternoon wailing on the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas scored twice in the first period and never let up, winning 3-1 in a game where the score didn't accurately describe how badly the Golden Knights outplayed the Ducks. The only area where Anaheim had a statistical edge was in hits, because you can only record a hit when you don't have the puck.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO