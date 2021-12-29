ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro football coach, broadcasting legend who got his start on Central Coast dies

By KCLU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pro football legend who got his start on the Central Coast has died. John Madden was one of the most successful NFL coaches in history, and a longtime sportscaster. He has deep roots on the...

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
Most people are resigned to the knowledge that one day we’ll lose people that meant something to us, that we’ll see everyone age and eventually pass on, but it only eases the moment, it doesn’t really take away every last bit of the sting. No matter what a person felt about the former Raiders coach John Madden, it’s easy to state that he brought something to the National Football League that people aren’t bound to forget any time soon. As an athlete, Madden could be said to have a great amount of insight into the game that he came to be involved in for much of his life, and while there are plenty of people that might have said many disparaging things about him over the years, there are just as many, if not more, that would state that he was a highly respected individual in the NFL even after his retirement. The fact is that even those that might not have liked him could have easily stated that they respected him enough to at least give a heartfelt ‘rest in peace’.
Legendary Hall of Fame football coach, broadcaster and video game personality John Madden made lasting connections on the Central Coast. When died unexpectedly at his home in Pleasanton on Dec. 28 at age 85, an outpouring of grief and condolences followed from Santa Barbara to San Luis Obispo. Madden is...
Long before finding his way to the Pacific Northwest, coach Pete Carroll began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Pacific University from 1973 to 1976. During that same time period, just 70 miles away in nearby Oakland, legendary coach John Madden racked up winning season after winning season and captured a Super Bowl victory with the Raiders.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
After missing the last 2 games with an ankle injury, ex-Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Wednesday for the Ravens to prepare for a game against the Rams. The Louisville legend injured his ankle on Dec. 12th when the Ravens lost to a “sweater-party” to Cleveland. The question is whether or not he will suit up on Sunday.
The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to action this past weekend against the Carolina Panthers after missing the previous eight games with an ankle injury and a league-sanctioned suspension. He didn’t skip a beat when he stepped on the field last Sunday, hauling in 10 catches for a...
The Minnesota Vikings had a slow start at home last week vs. the Los Angeles Rams. They only scored three points in the first half and ultimately lost. The loss dropped the Vikings from a playoff spot and they no longer control their own playoff destiny. Vikings Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson appeared to call out his teammates for not having enough energy to start the game last week.
UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
