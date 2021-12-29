Celebrate in style, but with safety in mind

Winter officially began on December 21 on the calendar in Hurricane, but mostly it has been warm days of sunshine throughout the holiday weekend. That “snow moon” on Christmas Eve-Eve was picturesque on the drive across Mud Creek bottom; so I checked the weather via my cellphone that showed a 10 percent chance for a “White Christmas” as lots of folks had plans at their families’ homes for the traditional country breakfasts or brunches plus the noon meals or the evening dinners all had a taste of the South featuring ham, turkey, seafood or prime rib steaks running the gamut of the festive table settings. “Desserts” spelled backwards is “stressed” and that adequately described the sideboards that I viewed from Cane Creek in Hurricane to Little Kettle Creek in Lafayette County and back home again on Sunday to our Tywhiskey Creek farm in Shady Grove that reads the Flatwood on the GPS. So those assorted cakes, candies, pies, cookies, and puddings made the bountiful choices a tad difficult. By the way, Little Debbie Christmas tree snack cake factory has solved their dilemma of too many leftovers at the end of the holiday season as they are making an ice cream with pieces of the snack cakes in the product. Let’s be optimistic with this new business strategy and hope that they won’t make all those unsold pumpkin snack cakes from Thanksgiving into ice cream too.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO