Celebrate in style, but with safety in mind

By REGINA BUTLER Pontotoc Progress
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago

We are two days from ringing in a New Year and many people will be celebrating with fireworks and sparklers. If you are going to be out enjoying the tradition that spells the beginning of 2022, please remember some safety tips while you are celebrating. • Use extreme caution...

www.djournal.com

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

No scissors and no tape--- it must be Christmas

Remember, there’s only 362 shopping days left until Christmas 2022. That reminder is for Janet’s information, but she often doesn’t read what I write so if you see her remind her. Next year Christmas Day is on a Sunday, fyi. Christmas last week was extra special for...
PONTOTOC, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The year is quickly drawing to its sunset

Christmas Eve I looked out from the front porch at mama’s house and admired the sunset. Christmas Day Jon and I were outside to see the sun’s final glow against the clouds and Sunday I sat in my swing and watched that magical moment again thanks to the spring like weather we are having.
SOCIETY
#Bottled Water#Pets#Animals
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

If only horses could type or dogs could talk

Like many of you, I will be afforded a bit of free time this holiday season. Unlike many of you, I will not spend this free time watching football and “Road House” over and over again. I’ve tried that before (years 1994- 2019) and found that it brought me nothing but joy.
PETS
Apartment Therapy

17 Organizing Products That Completely Cleared Our Clutter in 2021

As 2021 winds down, we’re thinking about the one thing that makes our New Year’s resolutions list every year: staying organized. Even in a small space — or sometimes especially in a small space — clutter can reign supreme. But when it comes to organizing, you don’t have to do it alone. There are tons of miracle storage solutions out there to help you create new storage space where there wasn’t any before, or reorganize that unruly junk drawer. So without further ado, here are our favorite organizing tools and gadgets from 2021. We hope they help you stay organized in the new year and that you have a little fun while you’re at it.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

10 of the Best Under-$1,000 DIY Home Makeovers of 2021, Starting at Just $115

One of the only things that can make a successful room makeover feel even better? Pulling off the redo on a shoestring. Over the last year, we’ve watched as people have said, “Hey, this room can use an update!” and went about making it happen with their bare hands and limited budgets. When that space is successfully completed with a new coat of paint, flooring, lighting, and accessories, the reveal can be almost as satisfying as knowing that it was all done on the cheap.
INTERIOR DESIGN
PopSugar

Bless Ikea's $7 Paper Christmas Tree, Which Is About as Much Decorating as I Can Manage

If, each holiday season, you find yourself boldly claiming that this'll be the year you dress up a big Christmas tree like a Fifth Avenue storefront, only to be left scouring every local florist and pharmacy for any old fern that'll do, it's time — speaking from experience — to release yourself from that pressure. Instead, embrace the Ikea paper Christmas tree.
HOME & GARDEN
98.7 The Bomb

Ringing in the New Year Amarillo Style! All the Amarillo Celebrations Bringing in 2022

The last two years have been crazy to say the least. If you're looking for a way to ring in 2022, here are some of the fun events happening in Amarillo. Celebrate 2022 with a step back into the 1920's. Enjoy a delicious dining experience at the Toscana Italian Steakhouse. The menu is Surf and Turf, Smoked Beef Tenderloin, jumbo Shrimp Scampi, Harvest Salad with Honey Basil Vinaigrette and Vanilla Bean Cheesecake with berries and whipped cream. This includes a wine pairing and live Jazz music with Patrick Swindell. After dinner drinks on the Rooftop patio and dance the night away in the ballroom with the Monarch Band, drinks, a midnight balloon drop with a champagne toast. This event is 21 and up only.
AMARILLO, TX
CBS Philly

Philadelphians Keep COVID On Their Minds As They Balance Holiday Plans, Safety

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As COVID cases continue to surge, many are trying to balance their holiday plans with safety. Those in Philadelphia are balancing out their Christmas needs by opting for the outdoor experience. Shoppers at the Christmas Village told CBS3 it’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit while also being COVID aware as new cases continue to rise. Fifth-grader Bolor Bavarerdene was celebrating the fresh air – and her birthday. “I get to see everything because normally I’m stuck inside because of quarantine,” she said. She wasn’t the only one marking the day “[It’s] his first Christmas and his first time...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The News

A very merry Christmas tradition celebrated in style at a very happy family place

Remember when Christmas was all about the smell of pine trees, jingling bells, that crisp nip in the air which may or may not accompany some snow? Depending on where you grew up I guess, and of course my favorite nativity scene we used to keep under the family tree, most everyone has their own fond memories around holiday time, and you can’t get away from it, even if you wanted to…’tis the season…there does always seem to be a common theme this time of year, and that’s children with that light that shines in their eyes with hopeful anticipation, wishes and dreams.
MELBOURNE, AR
Saratogian

Siobhan Connally’s Ittybits & Pieces: Celebrating in style

I think I miss holiday parties more than I should. Not that I miss the dressing up. Conversing with family and friends in the warm glow of festive decorations. Eating and drinking just a tad too much. Any remaining stress from the party preparation melted away with the first hardy laugh. None of that has disappeared. It’s still happening, though perhaps in smaller, more subtle ways.
LIFESTYLE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Hurricane news

Winter officially began on December 21 on the calendar in Hurricane, but mostly it has been warm days of sunshine throughout the holiday weekend. That “snow moon” on Christmas Eve-Eve was picturesque on the drive across Mud Creek bottom; so I checked the weather via my cellphone that showed a 10 percent chance for a “White Christmas” as lots of folks had plans at their families’ homes for the traditional country breakfasts or brunches plus the noon meals or the evening dinners all had a taste of the South featuring ham, turkey, seafood or prime rib steaks running the gamut of the festive table settings. “Desserts” spelled backwards is “stressed” and that adequately described the sideboards that I viewed from Cane Creek in Hurricane to Little Kettle Creek in Lafayette County and back home again on Sunday to our Tywhiskey Creek farm in Shady Grove that reads the Flatwood on the GPS. So those assorted cakes, candies, pies, cookies, and puddings made the bountiful choices a tad difficult. By the way, Little Debbie Christmas tree snack cake factory has solved their dilemma of too many leftovers at the end of the holiday season as they are making an ice cream with pieces of the snack cakes in the product. Let’s be optimistic with this new business strategy and hope that they won’t make all those unsold pumpkin snack cakes from Thanksgiving into ice cream too.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

JASE GRAVES: 2021 was the year of the jab

Yes, it’s that time again when I reminisce about the important events that have transpired over the past 12 months, like how in the world I grew so much ear hair in one year. My elders have often told me how fast time flies, but I never really believed...
PUBLIC HEALTH

