Update: Gong Yoo In Talks Along With Kim Tae Ri For New Drama Penned By Kim Eun Hee

I would say screenwriter Kim Eun Hee played a meaningful part in why tvN big budget big name cast K-drama Jirisan was a relative failure in bringing in the ratings. There was wonky directing in the beginning but it settled down reportedly, and leads Jeon Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon while not getting lauded as deserving awards for their acting also didn’t get dissed so it’s a wash I guess. But the writing was what got the majority of complaints as the drama progressed so as the writer it’s on her. Not every drama can be a hit and I’m happy to hear Kim Eun Hee is already prepping her next one. She’s got a string of big hits behind her with Signal and Kingdom and up next is the drama called The Devil (or Evil). Offers are out to Gong Yoo and Kim Tae Ri as the leads and the story is a supernatural/fantasy yarn. Both actors are said to be merely entertaining the offer as its one of many being considered.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO