Update: Gong Yoo In Talks Along With Kim Tae Ri For New Drama Penned By Kim Eun Hee

By L. Kim
Soompi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGong Yoo may be working with Kim Tae Ri in a new drama!. On December 29, industry representatives reported that Gong Yoo received an offer to star in “The Devil” (working title) by writer Kim Eun Hee and is currently discussing it. In response to the report,...

www.soompi.com

Soompi

Kim Tae Hee Shows Support For Her Husband Rain’s New Drama With Coffee Truck

Kim Tae Hee sent a sweet gift to the set of Rain’s upcoming drama “Ghost Doctor”!. On December 22, Rain’s label Rain Company posted a photo on their Instagram of Kim Tae Hee’s colorful coffee truck with the caption, “Ding dong! A coffee truck with love has arrived on the set of ‘Ghost Doctor.'”
MOVIES
NME

Gong Yoo on starring in ‘The Silent Sea’: “My instinct strongly told me I should do it”

Gong Yoo, along with the rest of the main cast of Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi K-drama The Silent Sea, have shared their thoughts on the series. The streaming giant shared a new behind-the-scenes video of the forthcoming sci-fi epic, which shares the process and insight from the show’s main cast and crew ahead of The Silent Sea‘s global release on Christmas Eve (December 24).
MOVIES
Person
Gong Yoo
Person
Kim Tae Ri
koalasplayground.com

First Drama Stills for tvN Period Romance Drama Twenty Five Twenty One with Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk

Setting a drama in a past real life time frame is a delicate thing, to capture that experience and weave it into a fictional story well plus doing justice to those who lived through it. It’s a reason the Answer Me series is so beloved and highly rated when it aired, nostalgically using fictional characters to remind everyone of the real life world from 1997, 1994, and 1988. We’re getting another drama set in the 90’s coming up, more specially the South Korean financial crisis of 1997, with early 2022 tvN series Twenty Five Twenty One. Starring Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri, she’s a member of the national fencing team in sabre and he’s a sports reporter, and each experiences family and dream ups and downs due to the financial crisis impacting the entire nation. The drama will span many years and sounds more akin to those J-doramas where the leads meet, move apart, meet again, et. al., until it’s finally time to go for that happy ending. The drama released the first set of stills this week showing Kim Tae Ri as a bright high school student and Nam Joo Hyuk manning a local book and DVD rental store.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Netflix Sci-fi Drama The Silent Sea with Bae Doo Na, Gong Yoo, and Lee Joon Premieres to Tepid Reviews on Christmas Eve

There may be a pause in the Netflix K-drama hit train but it’s understandable, not every risk is going to work out. This Christmas Eve the streaming platform continued its one K-drama a month release and the big budget high profile drama selected to premiere on a big time slot was The Silent Sea. Starring Bae Doo Na, Gong Yoo, and Lee Joon along with a big supporting cast of very recognizable actors and actresses in South Korea, the drama was supposed to be the tentpole of the Netflix 2021 K-drama production slate since it had the biggest names and also the most high brow concept. A true sci-fi story, it takes an Alien and Interstellar (i.e. slow, methodical, tense) approach to space travel, this time with a team of scientists sent to a moon space station to find out why over a hundred scientists perished years earlier. The early reviews range from mixed to tepid, finding the boring and confusing first episode and lack of character development a misstep from what is otherwise a promising story underneath. Looks like the big winner of the year in terms of Netflix produced dramas remains Squid Game followed by Hellbound, My Name, D.P., and Kingdom: Ashin of the North.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Yoo Seung Ho, Hyeri Share Heartwarming Romance In New Drama, Moonshine

Yoo Seung Ho and Hyeri's Moonshine premiered on Monday. Yoo Seung Ho and Hyeri collaborated to give birth to a new period drama, Moonshine. After four years, Yoo Seung Ho landed a new role in a period drama following his 2017 The Emperor: Owner of the Mask. He also starred in similar projects in the past years, including The Great Queen Seondeok and Warrior Baek Dong Soo. The new series also challenges him, as it marks the first drama he is making with the idol-turned-actress Hyeri.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Jung Yoo Mi and Han Suk Kyu's new JTBC drama halts filming

Actress Jung Yoo Mi and actor Han Suk Kyu's new JTBC drama halted filming. According to the media reports on December 16th, the new JTBC drama 'Until the morning comes' has halted filming. Without revealing any details, JTBC confirmed the series has finished filming 8 episodes out of a total of 16 episodes. The broadcast station did not confirm when they will resume filming nor when the series will premiere.
WORLD
Soompi

Kim Hye Yoon On Working With 2PM’s Taecyeon In “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy,” 1st Impression Of Her Character, And More

Kim Hye Yoon recently participated in an interview to discuss her latest drama “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy!”. tvN’s “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy” is a historical comedy drama starring 2PM’s Taecyeon as Ra Yi Eon, a young gourmand who is appointed a secret royal inspector (a government official who travels undercover to local provinces to inspect them and uncover corruption) against his will. Kim Hye Yoon stars as Kim Jo Yi, a divorced woman searching for happiness who winds up joining forces with him to investigate and battle corruption. The drama aired its finale on December 28 and achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.8 percent.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Lee Do Hyun And Im Soo Jung Flaunt Their Cute Chemistry Behind The Scenes Of “Melancholia”

TvN has released a making-of video of Episodes 13 and 14 of “Melancholia”!. Set in a private school that is rife with corruption, “Melancholia” is a drama about a passionate math teacher named Ji Yoon Soo (played by Im Soo Jung) and a former math prodigy named Baek Seung Yoo (played by Lee Do Hyun), who ultimately wind up changing each other’s lives forever.
WORLD
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soompi

Winners Of The 2021 SBS Drama Awards

On December 31, the 2021 SBS Drama Awards took place at the SBS Prism Tower in Seoul, hosted by Shin Dong Yup and Kim Yoo Jung. The biggest winners of the night were “Lovers of the Red Sky,” “Taxi Driver,” “One the Woman,” “Racket Boys,” and “The Penthouse,” which won the Daesang for Kim So Yeon.
WORLD
Soompi

Lee Jin Wook, Kwon Nara, And Kim Woo Seok Begin A Dangerous Cohabitation In “Bulgasal”

TvN has released new stills of “Bulgasal” ahead of its upcoming episode!. “Bulgasal” is a fantasy drama starring Lee Jin Wook as Dan Hwal, a bulgasal (a mythical creature that does not die or age) who was once human centuries ago. Kwon Nara stars as Min Sang Woon, a woman who is repeatedly reincarnated while fleeing the bulgasal, but remembers all her past lives.
CELEBRITIES
koalasplayground.com

Gong Yoo and Kim Tae Ri Offered Leads in Jirisan, Kingdom, and Signal Screenwriter Kim Eun Hee’s Next Drama The Devil

I would say screenwriter Kim Eun Hee played a meaningful part in why tvN big budget big name cast K-drama Jirisan was a relative failure in bringing in the ratings. There was wonky directing in the beginning but it settled down reportedly, and leads Jeon Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon while not getting lauded as deserving awards for their acting also didn’t get dissed so it’s a wash I guess. But the writing was what got the majority of complaints as the drama progressed so as the writer it’s on her. Not every drama can be a hit and I’m happy to hear Kim Eun Hee is already prepping her next one. She’s got a string of big hits behind her with Signal and Kingdom and up next is the drama called The Devil (or Evil). Offers are out to Gong Yoo and Kim Tae Ri as the leads and the story is a supernatural/fantasy yarn. Both actors are said to be merely entertaining the offer as its one of many being considered.
MOVIES
Soompi

WEi’s Kim Yo Han And Cho Yi Hyun Glow With Happiness During Their First Date In “School 2021”

Get ready for some sweet moments between WEi’s Kim Yo Han and Cho Yi Hyun in “School 2021”!. “School 2021,” the long-awaited eighth installment of KBS’s popular “School” drama series, tells the story of high school students struggling with an uncertain future and choosing to follow their dreams instead of just preparing for college entrance exams.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Kim Tae Ri, Nam Joo Hyuk, WJSN’s Bona, And More Introduce Their “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” Characters + Why They Chose The Drama

Upcoming youth drama “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” (literal translation) has shared a sneak peek with a new production video!. tvN’s “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” is set in 1998 and tells the stories of youth who find new direction and growth after having their dreams taken away. Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri star as Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do, who first meet when they are 22 and 18 years old and fall in love years later when they turn 25 and 21. The drama also stars WJSN’s Bona (Kim Ji Yeon), Choi Hyun Wook, and Lee Joo Myung, and is written by Kwon Do Eun (“Search: WWW“) and directed by Jung Ji Hyun (“Search: WWW,” “The King: Eternal Monarch”).
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Ahn Eun Jin And Kim Kyung Nam Experience Complicated Twists In Their Relationship In “The One And Only”

JTBC has released new stills from the upcoming episode of “The One and Only”!. “The One and Only” is an emotional romance drama about three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. They decide that before they die, they want to take down one bad guy before they go – but in their attempt to take down just one person, they end up meeting the most valuable person of their lives. Ahn Eun Jin stars as Pyo In Sook, a woman recently diagnosed with a terminal illness, who joins Sung Mi Do (Red Velvet’s Joy) and Kang Se Yeon (Kang Ye Won) on a journey of realizing the meaning of life.
CELEBRITIES

