Premier League

5 best Premier League transfers in 2021

By Arjun Singh Devgan
90min.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League is widely considered to be the best and most competitive league in the world, with a number of top players plying their trade in England. Clubs today compete to sign the best players as per their requirements and it was no different in 2021, with some players shining...

www.90min.com

Man Utd cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United cruised to a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson's 80th birthday on Thursday to strengthen their push for a Premier League top-four finish. Scott McTominay put United in front early and a Ben Mee own goal doubled their lead before Cristiano Ronaldo finished impudently to put Ralf Rangnick's men 3-0 up. Veteran winger Aaron Lennon punctured the party atmosphere at Old Trafford towards the end of the first half, giving Sean Dyche's depleted team hope, but United largely bossed a flat second period. The Red Devils are now in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand after interim manager Rangnick shuffled his pack following a disappointing draw at Newcastle.
Manchester United vs Burnley confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester United face Burnley on Thursday night as they complete a run of three Premier League fixtures in a row against the teams occupying places in the relegation zone.That quirk is as a result of postponements to other games, with Harry Maguire saying the break hadn’t done United any favours after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Newcastle United after Christmas.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United host BurnleyBurnley, meanwhile, haven’t played since 12 December with three games since then called off - they haven’t scored since 20 November and haven’t won since the end of October.Victory...
Manchester United 3-1 Burnley: Player ratings as Red Devils breeze past Clarets

Manchester United made light work of Burnley on Thursday night as Scott McTominay and Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet in a 3-1 victory. McTominay got the hosts going with their earliest goal of the season in the eighth minute, whipping in brilliantly from the edge of the box for his first Premier League strike of the campaign.
Jorge Mendes insists Cristiano Ronaldo is 'very happy' at Man Utd

Super-agent Jorge Mendes has insisted Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘very happy’ at Manchester United, despite the club struggling to meet expectations in the first half of the season. Ronaldo re-joined United from Juventus at the end of the summer transfer window in what was a sensational homecoming and potentially...
Robert Lewandowski tipped to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United

Robert Lewandowski has been tipped to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, according to former England manager, Fabio Capello. The Bayern Munich star has been linked with an exit from the Allianz Arena, but is under contract with the Bundesliga giants until 2023. Lewandowski has been in terrific form, scoring 69 goals this calendar year alone.
Jurgen Klopp hails Sir Alex Ferguson on his birthday

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp hailed Manchester United's legendary boss, Sir Alex Ferguson on his birthday on 31st December during a press conference, revealing that it was a "big one". Sir Alex turned 80 on New Year's Eve and many in the world of football have paid tribute to one of...
Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
Cristiano Ronaldo's agent responds to Manchester United exit rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, responded to talk of the striker linked with an exit from Manchester United following the team's disappointing start to the season. Ronaldo returned to United in the summer following a decade away and two spells with Real Madrid and Juventus. The Portuguese signed a two-year-deal, with the option of extending his contract by an extra year.
Paul Scholes reveals major mistake made in his Manchester United career

Paul Scholes believes he made a huge mistake by continuing playing for Manchester United after rivals Manchester City won the Premier League title in 2012. Sergio Aguero broke the hearts of the United players and fans after scoring an iconic last-minute winner at the Etihad to beat Queens Park Rangers as City lifted their first league title, leaving United crestfallen as they lost out on the trophy on goal difference.
Manchester United vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

After something of a glum Christmas, characterised by Covid outbreaks and that dismal showing at St James’ Park, Ralf Rangnick can at least celebrate the new year with three points and a good win. Three goals in the opening 35 minutes sent Manchester United on their way to the biggest and best win of Rangnick’s interim spell so far, as relegation-threatened Burnley were swatted aside at Old Trafford.An early breakthrough by the excellent Scott McTominay was followed by a Ben Mee own goal and customary Cristiano Ronaldo strike before the interval. Aaron Lennon pulled one back in reply but it...
Bruno Lage has more questions than answers ahead of Wolves’ trip to Manchester United

Wolves boss Bruno Lage admits even his players cannot say how ready they will be to face Manchester United.The squad have been battling a coronavirus outbreak which forced the postponement of Tuesday’s trip to Arsenal.It came after Boxing Day’s visit of Watford was called off after the Hornets were unable to field a side because of the virus.Wolves go to Old Trafford on Monday – their first Premier League game since drawing 0-0 with Chelsea on December 19 – with Lage conceding he is yet to discover who will be available.He said: “After 10 days without playing, in your mind,...
Five key talking points ahead of the Premier League’s New Year fixtures

Coronavirus is still causing Premier League postponements, while the clubs in the top four go head-to-head and Ralf Rangnick aims to extend Manchester United’s unbeaten run.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of the talking points ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures.Covid chaos𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗙𝗙 ❌#NUFC's fixture against Southampton at St. Mary's on Sunday has been postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries amongst the Magpies’ first team squad.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 31, 2021The last couple of weeks have seen a whole host of Premier League fixtures cancelled due to Covid-19 and injuries and...
Real Madrid tipped to pair Erling Haaland with Kylian Mbappe

What the papers sayManchester United and Manchester City could both miss out on Erling Haaland with the Sun reporting Real Madrid are confident of signing both the Norway international and fellow superstar striker Kylian Mbappe. The paper reports the Spanish giants will move for the Paris St Germain frontman on a free transfer at the end of the season and are also confident of signing 21-year-old Haaland due to a ‘special relationship’ with Dortmund.Elsewhere, Newcastle are hoping to secure Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier, 31, next week, The Telegraph reports. The same paper carries the rumour that the...
Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea striker’s interview ‘brings noise’ and is ‘not helpful’, says Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said he did not like Romelu Lukaku’s decision to speak out about his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge, claiming the striker’s comments were a “surprise” and “not helpful”. Lukaku gave an interview with Sky Italy, which was published on Thursday after it was recorded three weeks ago, in which he said he was “not happy” with Tuchel and the system he has been asked to play in at Chelsea following his move from Inter Milan last summer. The publication of the Belgian international’s comments came after Chelsea more dropped points in the Premier League title...
Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rivals Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Phil Foden's first-half goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's champions a 10th consecutive league win as they took full advantage of injury-hit Chelsea's slip-up at Stamford Bridge. The defending champions now have 50 points after 20 matches, putting them eight clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday, are a further point behind. The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged English football's fixture list, leaving some clubs needing to play catch-up, but 2021 will end with City out on their own.
Antonio Conte warns January window alone will not turn Spurs into challengers

Antonio Conte has warned that it will take more than the January transfer window to turn his side into Premier League challengers.Conte is planning a meeting with chairman Daniel Levy and football managing director Fabio Paratici to discuss the plans for January, having made his initial assessments on his squad.The Italian has been vocal about extra quality being required despite lifting an under-performing squad into the top-four race.Several key additions over the next few weeks could help Spurs push towards Champions League qualification, but Conte says there is no quick fix that will see the club make ground on Manchester...
Joao Cancelo: Manchester City defender suffers facial injuries after alleged assault and burglary

Manchester City have confirmed that defender Joao Cancelo was the the victim of an alleged burglary and assault at his home on Thursday evening.Cancelo posted an image to Instagram showing facial injuries, with a deep cut and bruising around his right eye, claiming that four intruders also tried to hurt his family.The 27-year-old Portugal international said that the intruders left with jewellery but that his family were “OK”. City staff have been in contact with Cancelo and his family, with a police investigation underway. A decision will be taken on Friday as to whether he will travel with the rest...
