5 best Premier League transfers in 2021

Wolves boss Bruno Lage admits even his players cannot say how ready they will be to face Manchester United.The squad have been battling a coronavirus outbreak which forced the postponement of Tuesday’s trip to Arsenal.It came after Boxing Day’s visit of Watford was called off after the Hornets were unable to field a side because of the virus.Wolves go to Old Trafford on Monday – their first Premier League game since drawing 0-0 with Chelsea on December 19 – with Lage conceding he is yet to discover who will be available.He said: “After 10 days without playing, in your mind,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO