ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another huge game Tuesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jokic posted 22 points (8-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Game Between Warriors, Nuggets Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols Involving Denver Players

DENVER (CBS SF) – NBA officials announced that Thursday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Nuggets in Denver has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. In a statement made hours before tipoff, the league said the Nuggets did not have the league-required eight available players to proceed. A makeup date was not immediately announced. The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/GrxtY2ZzjU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 30, 2021 League officials did not specify which players have entered COVID-19 protocols. According to CBSSports.com, at least three Denver players, Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji entered protocols Thursday. The two teams previously...
NBA
Reuters

Nuggets-Warriors game postponed

2021-12-31 01:50:54 GMT+00:00 - The Denver Nuggets' home game Thursday against the Golden State Warriors was postponed hours before the scheduled tipoff due to COVID-19 protocol. "The Nuggets do not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game against the Warriors," the NBA said in a statement.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Fg#Warriors
q957.com

NBA-I was a misfit when I joined the Nuggets, says MVP Jokic

BELGRADE (Reuters) – Nikola Jokic struggled in the fledgling stages of his National Basketball Association’s (NBA) career when he joined the Denver Nuggets and had to change his diet to become the league’s most valuable player in 2021, the Serbian centre said. The 26-year old joined the...
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Highlights: Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets past Warriors behind game saving block

The Denver Nuggets were once up 24 points last night, that was until the Golden State Warriors made a ferocious second half comeback to tie the game in the final minute of regulation. Thanks to a timely bucket from Will Barton and a massive block from Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets were able to squeak out of Golden State victorious.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Thursday's game postponed

Barton and the Nuggets won't play Thursday against the Warriors, as the game has been postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Nuggets don't have eight available players. Assuming the team can find eight available players, Denver will next play Saturday against the Rockets.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
CBS Sports

LeBron James weighs in on retirement ahead of 37th birthday: 'I know I'm on the other side of the hill'

You wouldn't know LeBron James was in his 19th NBA season just by looking at the numbers. He's currently averaging 27.6 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers—the most he's scored in a season since putting up 29.7 points per game for the 2009-10 Cleveland Cavaliers—and he's doing it with an effective field goal percentage of 58.6 percent, his highest total as a Laker. He's averaging more steals than he has since he left the Miami Heat and more blocks than he has since that first stint in Cleveland. If you didn't know any better, you'd say this is just another season of peak LeBron.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy