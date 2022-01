MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health show that, after spending last winter largely dormant, cases of influenza are once again starting to proliferate in Minnesota. The state’s figures for the second to last week of the year show a jump in hospitalizations from the previous week — 77, compared to the 41 from the week prior. This as many hospitals are reporting they are stretched to the limit due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. Last winter, there were only 35 hospitalizations for the entire flu season. There have already been 166 to date so...

