Note: Story has been corrected to indicate that the defendant delivered the drug to the victim at her residence. Robert Karwin, a Menifee attorney and Menifee City Council member, is representing the family of 20-year-old Alexandra Capelouto, who died on Dec. 22, 2019 after ingesting an oxycontin pill that was found to contain the powerful drug fentanyl. Defendant Brandon Michael McDowell, 22, of Riverside also is awaiting a criminal trial after being indicted on a charge of distributing fentanyl resulting in death.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO