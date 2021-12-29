ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Son of Ja Rule goes viral for looking more like Ja Rule than Ja Rule

By Jessica Lynch
thebrag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA photo of Ja Rule’s son has captured the attention of fans, who believe that he resembles the rapper more than Ja Rule himself. Fans, of course, had a field day over the youngster’s uncanny resemblance to Ja Rule, with one commenter writing, “That don’t make no damn sense,” while another...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

Comments / 44

HealWorld
3d ago

Brother has extra dominant genetics. ets say this if he had a child outside of his wife a DNA wouldn't be necessary, the world would know it's his.

Reply
12
SayWord...
3d ago

well, I only have one advice for the lil homie, avoid 50 cent. He will have a panic attack if he was to ever run into what appears to be a giant Ja Rule lol

Reply(1)
3
Lonzy Brewton Jr.
3d ago

This is my pet peeve,we do all the work, and our kids come out looking just like the father,even if we brake up ,I still have to look at you every day

Reply(4)
3
Related
uticaphoenix.net

People Are Tripping Over This Picture Of Ja Rule And

A photo of Ja Rule 's son from 2019 that resurfaced online this week is making people wonder if the young man and his father are literally the same person. Social media users were stunned after seeing the photo of Jeffrey Atkins Jr., who looks more like Rule's twin brother as the father and son pose beside each other. Anit know fucking way this shit anit photoshopped pic.twitter.com/zJsoJufAqI — Pac Shibuya (@PacmanVlone) December 28, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Hot 107.9

Meet Ja Rule’s Twin Son, Jeffrey Atkins, Jr. [PHOTOS]

Ja Rule’s son is really his twin! As a resurfaced picture of Ja Rule’s son at this 2019 graduation goes viral, people can’t help but be shocked at how much the two look completely identical. The picture shared on hoodclips’ Instagram shows Ja Rule standing with his son, Jeffrey Atkins, Jr. and what seems to […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Rule
Person
Ashanti
hotnewhiphop.com

Woman Accuses Lil Baby Of Fathering Her Son, Fans Think They Look Identical

Lil Baby might have made another lil baby, according to a woman's claims on social media. A post made by Atlanta-based nail technician Shi Anderson (@therealblasiianbihh on Instagram) seemingly accuses the rapper of fathering her child. Anderson posted pictures of her little boy, who shares a striking resemblance to the rapper.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ja Rule Happily Giving His Kids NFTs For Christmas - & No, Not The Fyre Fest Cheese Sandwich

Ja Rule is a father to three children who are either in their teens or 20s. So instead of Barbies, G.I. Joes and Legos, the Murder Inc. vet is gifting them more “mature” Christmas presents this year — non-fungible tokens. According to Page Six, he’s committed to making Christmas special for everyone in his family — and that includes helping them make smart investments.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Disciplinarians#Nft#The Hip Hop Observer
Shine My Crown

Tory Lanez's Attorney Claims Gunshot Residue Proves Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot By Former BFF, Kelsey Nicole

The attorney for Tory Lanez has issued a statement, where he appears to indicate that Megan Thee Stallion was shot by her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, and not Lanez. "Today in court it was revealed that an independent witness reported to the LAPD that he observed a fight break out between the two women in the car, just prior to the shooting," the statement to XXL reads. "Megan herself corroborated this account, telling officers shortly after the incident that the argument was between her and the other female passenger in the car."
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Reveals Her 3-Month-Old Son’s Latest Milestone In Rare Update About The Baby

The ‘Up’ rapper gushed over her baby boy, and how quickly he seems like he’s growing up in a sweet, motherly tweet. Having a newborn is always an incredibly exciting time for parents. Cardi B has been in total mom-mode since her son was born three months ago, and the 29-year-old rapper gave fans a glimpse on the latest accomplishment her baby boy has had. The Invasion of Privacy rapper tweeted that she felt like her son had “super powers,” since she felt like he was already hitting other achievements.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy