Due to the increased need in testing, the Red Lake Hospital is asking that you call to schedule your COVID test so they can better assist everyone in a timely manner. Call 218-679-3912 and press 1. COVID vaccinations and flu shots are being provided through Walk in clinic. Booster shots are available in Outpatient clinic to anyone immunocompromised (12+), ages 65+, ages 18-64 with high risk conditions including front line workers who have received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and is within six (6) months from their last dose of the vaccine. An incentive of $130 for each shot is provided to individuals.

REDBY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO