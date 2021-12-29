Gold ticks up on lower US Treasury yields

Dollar heavy as sentiment remains positive; US jobless claims send positive messages. Major US stock futures have managed to remain near record highs, while trading volumes have narrowed, and liquidity is drying up as the trading doors near closure for 2021. The question at year end is what effects will the rapidly spreading Omicron variant rollover into the new year, especially as infections have been hot. Also, how will economies start to fare in the new year with an environment where stimulus is diminishing, while inflation remains elevated and supply chains are still hurting the recovery.

