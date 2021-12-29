ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold ticks up on lower US Treasury yields

By Bharat Gautam
theedgemarkets.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Dec 29): Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday as US Treasury yields slipped, boosting the bullion's appeal in thin range-bound trading above the key level of US$1,800 per ounce. Spot gold was up 0.1% at US$1,806.45 per ounce by 0444 GMT, hovering near the intraday low of the...

www.theedgemarkets.com

NBC Connecticut

U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Finishes 2021 Above 1.5%

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield finished 2021 above the 1.5% threshold in a year marked by the Covid pandemic and Federal Reserve policy. The bond market closed at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday for the New Year's Eve holiday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was little changed...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold holds above US$1,800 as weak dollar checks yield pressure

BENGALURU (Dec 30): Gold prices steadied above the key US$1,800 (about RM7,506.90) per ounce level on Thursday (Dec 30) as a weak US dollar, which makes bullion attractive for holders of other currencies, balanced pressure from firm Treasury yields which erode the metal's appeal. Spot gold was steady at US$1,803.03...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Stocks at Highs and Dollar Ticks Slightly Lower

Dollar heavy as sentiment remains positive; US jobless claims send positive messages. Major US stock futures have managed to remain near record highs, while trading volumes have narrowed, and liquidity is drying up as the trading doors near closure for 2021. The question at year end is what effects will the rapidly spreading Omicron variant rollover into the new year, especially as infections have been hot. Also, how will economies start to fare in the new year with an environment where stimulus is diminishing, while inflation remains elevated and supply chains are still hurting the recovery.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Asia stocks subdued, oil caps stellar year

SYDNEY (Dec 30): Asian shares flatlined on a slow Thursday as the spread of Omicron clouded what is the last trading day of the year for many exchanges, while oil was close to finishing 2021 with gains of more than 50%. With coronavirus cases hitting record highs, many countries are...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

China to issue record treasury bonds in 2022, guide rates lower

SHANGHAI (Dec 30): China plans to sell a record amount of treasury bonds in 2022, while keeping overall interest rates of the issuance lower, as Beijing adopts a proactive policy to stabilise economic growth, a senior official at the finance ministry said. China will provide liquidity support for treasury bond...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Omicron, US dollar gains stymie world stocks' winning streak

LONDON (Dec 30): World stocks snapped a seven-day rising streak on Thursday as the spread of Omicron worldwide clouded bumper year-to-date gains, dented oil prices and boosted the US dollar. Sentiment was supported, however, by signs that governments, despite coronavirus cases hitting record highs, are trying to limit the economic...
STOCKS
investing.com

Gold Down, On Track for Biggest Annual Decline Since 2015

Investing.com – Gold was down on Thursday morning in Asia as investors continue to monitor the implication of the omicron COVID-19 variant and central banks’ withdrawal of monetary stimulus. Gold futures edged down 0.15% to $1,803.15 by 10:18 PM ET (3:18 AM GMT). The dollar, which normally moves...
RETAIL
investing.com

Gold Down, but Falling Treasury Yields Counter Improved Risk Appetite

Investing.com – Gold was down on Wednesday morning in Asia, with falling U.S. Treasury yields countering the impact from slightly improved risk sentiment, and giving the yellow metal a boost. Gold Futures edge down 0.19% to $1,807.45 by 10:41 PM ET (3:41 AM GMT), and benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar selling stalls as short-dated Treasury yields jump

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 28:. After the record close on Wall Street indices overnight, a sense of caution has returned across the financial markets this Tuesday. Investors once again assess the risks of the Omicron covid variant on the economic growth, despite the robust holiday season sales in the US.
CURRENCIES
CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields dip as investors weigh omicron's impact on growth

U.S. Treasury yields dipped Monday after the long holiday weekend as investors assessed the omicron threat. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note eased 1.4 basis points to 1.479% by around 4:05 p.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked down 2.7 basis points to 1.88%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD subdued around $1800 amid flat US Real yields

XAU/USD advances some 0.09% as the last trading week of the year kicks in. The market sentiment is mixed, spurred by Omicron variant woes and transmissibility, despite being less lethal. XAU/USD Price Forecast: The weekly chart depicts a neutral bias, though a descending triangle has formed, threatening of pushing prices...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold edges up as weaker US yields counter stronger US dollar

BENGALURU (Dec 27): Gold prices inched higher on Monday, staying above the key US$1,800 per-ounce level, as slightly weaker US Treasury yields offset an uptick in the US dollar. Fundamentals. Spot gold rose 0.2% to US$1,811.31 per ounce by 0145 GMT. US gold futures were little changed at US$1,812.00. Benchmark...
RETAIL
Gazette

Market bulls push up U.S. stocks, Treasury yields as Omicron fears abate

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. stock indexes and yields on U.S. Treasuries both climbed on Thursday as investors and traders were optimistic about positive economic data and the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economy, even as COVID-19 case counts soar. Consumer spending rose 0.6% last month, and the...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold inches up heading into Christmas on weaker US dollar

BENGALURU (Dec 23): Gold prices edged higher on Thursday in thin year-end trading, as the safe-haven US dollar weakened following encouraging study results on the Omicron Covid-19 variant and rising optimism about the global economic outlook. Spot gold rose 0.2% to US$1,806.12 per ounce by 0455 GMT, adding about 0.5%...
MARKETS
investing.com

Treasury Yields Stubbornly Low Despite Year-End Volatility; Uncertainty Reigns

Inflation is rising, the Federal Reserve is reacting slowly , and yields on the 10-year Treasury remain stubbornly low, fluctuating gently below 1.5%. Analysts are starting to suggest that neither the Fed nor the government are planning to do anything about inflation even as they pay lip service to fighting it. Rather, the plan is to melt down the massive US debt with inflation to make it more manageable.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Treasury yields are flat ahead of holidays as investors continue to monitor the pandemic

Treasury yields held steady on Wednesday as investors await a raft of U.S. economic data and continue to monitor government responses to the rapidly spreading omicron variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was little changed at 1.478%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond inched slightly lower to 1.884%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold settles lower Tuesday as yields and stocks rise, bullion slides further below $1,800

Gold futures finished lower Tuesday, reversing an earlier gain, to book a second straight decline, as stocks that took a beating on Monday were staging a rebound, highlighting some return in risk appetite on Wall Street after an omicron-sparked selloff. Treasury yields also popped higher, creating a headwind for bullion buying in the near-term. Treasury yields were rising, with the 10-year Treasury note rate at around 1.48% from 1.418% at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday. Richer yields can undercut demand for precious metals that don't offer a coupon. February gold settled down $5.90, or 0.3%, to $1,788.70 an ounce. Meanwhile, the dollar was flat but holding in positive territory, as measured by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index . The Dow Jones Industrial Average , the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index all had recouped losses from Monday's downdraft, and then some, in Tuesday afternoon action.
MARKETS

