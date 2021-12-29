ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Haliburton helps Kings topple short-handed Thunder 117-111

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBwEh_0dY1575k00

Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-111 on Tuesday night.

Buddy Hield added 21 points off the bench for the Kings. Harrison Barnes scored 17 and De’Aaron Fox had 12 points and eight assists.

“We needed a win in any kind of way,” said Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry, who was highly critical of his team following a 25-point loss to Memphis on Sunday. “We have some things that we have to correct and we have to correct immediately. (But) we got back on track and did a really good job of finding a way to close the game.”

Haliburton played a big role in that while handling point guard duties much of the night, same as he did when Fox was in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

“With guys out I knew I had to step up and be better,” Haliburton said. “I hold myself to a high standard and work really hard. That’s just a (result) of how hard I’ve been working.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for the Thunder.

Earlier in the day, Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault, rookie Josh Giddey and forward Derrick Favors entered the health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Mike Wilks ran the team in Daigneault’s absence.

“Unique situation,” Wilks said. “We had some lows but we kept fighting, kept coming until the end.”

The Kings withstood a scoring flurry by the Thunder in the third quarter, built a 17-point lead early in the fourth and made three free throws over the final 32 seconds to end a three-game losing streak.

Haliburton had 10 points in the fourth, including a clutch 3-pointer after Oklahoma City pulled to 106-96. It’s the fifth time in six games Haliburton has had at least 20 points and 10 assists.

“The only one that has been able to stop him was me by taking him out of the game the other night (against Memphis),” Gentry said. “He’s playing at a real high level.”

Gilgeous-Alexander kept Oklahoma City close and scored 15 points in the final 12 minutes, but the short-handed Thunder had just two players reach double figures.

The Thunder started a lineup that included Isaiah Roby making his second start of the season after not playing four of the last five games due to coach’s decision, and Paul Watson, who was making his third career start and first this season. Roby had eight points and six rebounds, while Watson scored five points.

“We didn’t do what we needed to do for the full 48 minutes, but there were some positives for sure,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, noting the loss of players to the health and safety protocol didn’t help. “It’s been a lot, but there’s a lot of teams in the league dealing with it. We know we have a job to do every night — that’s what we focus on.”

Sacramento led by 10 early in the third but Aaron Wiggins had eight points as part of a 17-3 run to give Oklahoma City the lead. The Kings scored the next 13 points and led 87-71 going into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Gabriel Deck made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first quarter. … Wiggins was called for a technical foul in the second quarter.

Kings: Former No. 2 overall draft pick Marvin Bagley III started for the second time this season and had nine points and 10 rebounds. … Damian Jones set a career high with 14 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Play the Suns in Phoenix on Wednesday. Oklahoma City has lost three straight to Phoenix, including 113-101 last Thursday.

Kings: Face the Mavericks on Wednesday for the first of two games in three days against Dallas at Golden 1 Center.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Barnes
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Isaiah Roby
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Paul Watson
Person
Derrick Favors
Person
Alvin Gentry
thefocus.news

How much is a 10 day NBA contract worth, like the one Isaiah Thomas signed?

The Dallas Mavericks have acquired ex-All-Star player Isaiah Thomas to their team on Wednesday, 29 December, through a 10-day contract under circumstances of NBA’s coronavirus hardship allowance. How much is a 10-day contract worth?. Thomas’ registration to the Mavericks serves as his second team this season. He had played...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sacramento Kings
CBS Sports

LeBron James weighs in on retirement ahead of 37th birthday: 'I know I'm on the other side of the hill'

You wouldn't know LeBron James was in his 19th NBA season just by looking at the numbers. He's currently averaging 27.6 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers—the most he's scored in a season since putting up 29.7 points per game for the 2009-10 Cleveland Cavaliers—and he's doing it with an effective field goal percentage of 58.6 percent, his highest total as a Laker. He's averaging more steals than he has since he left the Miami Heat and more blocks than he has since that first stint in Cleveland. If you didn't know any better, you'd say this is just another season of peak LeBron.
NBA
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
CBS LA

LeBron James Scores Season-High 43, Lakers Beat Trail Blazers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 43 points and extended his streak of 30-point games to seven in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Malik Monk scored 18 points, Carmelo Anthony added 16 points and Russell Westbrook (15 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists) recorded his ninth triple-double this season for the Lakers, who had dropped six of their last seven coming into the game. Portland’s Ben McLemore came off the bench to tie his season-high with 28 points in his first game back after clearing the league’s health and safety protocols....
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

494K+
Followers
124K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy