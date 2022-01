Canada is known for its many beautiful landscapes, and the Vancouver Candle Co. captures the essence of it in its 'Great White North Collection.'. The collection includes five different scents - ‘THE NORTH,’ ‘WEST COAST,’ ‘PRAIRIES,’ ‘ATLANTIC,’ and ‘GREAT LAKES’ - inspired by the regions and landscapes of the country. The WEST COAST candle has notes of fir, spruce, and oak moss, referring to the many forests and mountain trails the west coast of Canada has to offer. At the same time, the GREAT LAKES candle smells of sweet fern, blackberry, and white oak, reminiscent of what is found around the Great Lakes regions.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO