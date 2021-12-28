ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Watch: Steph Curry becomes first NBA player to hit 3,000 career 3-pointers

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBcx0_0dY14N5u00
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Another contest for the Golden State Warriors equals another historic night for Steph Curry.

After breaking NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen’s record for the most made 3-pointers in league history with 2,974, Curry set his sights on the 3,000 mark.

Heading into Tuesday night’s contest against the Denver Nuggets at San Francisco’s Chase Center, the Most Valuable Player candidate needed just one triple to get to 3,000.

Despite needing only one 3-pointer to reach a mark no player has before, Curry got off to an uncharacteristic slump from beyond the arc against the Nuggets. In the first half, Curry didn’t record a triple on five attempts from deep.

However, with history waiting, Curry drilled a 3-pointer in the third quarter against the Nuggets to become the first player in NBA history to get to 3,000 made jumpers from beyond the arc.

Via @warriors on Twitter:

Via @BleacherReport on Twitter:

Along with getting to 3,000, Curry matched his own record with 157 consecutive games with a made 3-pointer.

Curry finished the game with 23 points on 6-of-16 shooting from the field with four assists and four rebounds in 39 minutes. The seven-time All-Star hit five triples on 14 attempts from deep.

Despite Curry’s historic mark, the Nuggets were able to seal an upset win on the road over the Warriors, 89-86.

The post originally appeared on Warriors Wire. Follow Warriors Wire on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 1

Related
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Ray Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#Nba Hall#The Denver Nuggets#Chase Center#Wardell Stephen Curry Ii#Warriors Wire
AllClippers

Report: Klay Thompson Scrimmages With Steph Curry and Warriors Starters

For the first time since his injury in the 2019 Finals, Klay Thompson scrimmaged with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors starters. Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the news on Thursday evening, stating that the NBA's postponement of Thursday's game between the Warriors and Nuggets paved the way for this extra practice time.
NBA
SFGate

Why did Lakers' LeBron James suggest Warriors are one of the NBA's only healthy teams?

As you may have seen, LeBron James recently provoked the ire of Golden State Warriors fans, along with pedants, scolds and objective reality fact-checkers. His crime? The following sentences, delivered after yet another frustrating Lakers loss: “Nobody’s going to feel sorry for our record. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for guys out because everybody, besides I think, like, Golden State and Phoenix, everybody has guys out.” A rather quick, bafflingly untrue comment positing that the Warriors are fielding their full squad in the midst of the recent COVID-19 surge blasting through the NBA’s ranks.
NBA
NBC Sports

Poole understands not receiving a Steph 3-point-record Rolex

Sometimes the best gift of all is to simply witness the greatness that is Steph Curry. When the Warriors superstar broke Ray Allen's all-time NBA 3-point record Dec. 14 at Madison Square Garden, third-year pro Jordan Poole couldn't help but be a fan at that moment. Andrew Wiggins was credited...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Draymond Green calls out NBA for moving Warriors game

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green isn’t happy with the NBA’s decision to cancel their game against the Denver Nuggets. Green cited the Nuggets getting an unfair advantage, as well as inconsistent policy, for his frustration in a well-time social media discussion. Many NBA players, including LeBron James,...
NBA
NBC Sports

Maggette believes Steph has separated himself as all-time great

Steph Curry, the greatest shooter in NBA history, likely will go down as one of the best to have ever played basketball. Having already broken Ray Allen's all-time 3-point record, Curry will continue adding to a résumé that already contains two NBA MVP awards, three NBA championships, seven All-Star selections and countless other accolades.
NBA
Napa Valley Register

NBA: Curry makes 3,000th 3-pointer, Nuggets edge Warriors 89-86

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to make 3,000 career 3-pointers on Tuesday night as the Denver Nuggets held off his NBA-leading Golden State Warriors, 89-86. Denver's Nikola Jokic blocked a potential tying shot by Jonathan Kuminga in the final seconds to preserve the win after his team nearly blew a 24-point halftime lead. The Warriors got one more chance to tie the game, but Andre Iguodala missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy