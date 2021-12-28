Watch: Steph Curry becomes first NBA player to hit 3,000 career 3-pointers

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Another contest for the Golden State Warriors equals another historic night for Steph Curry.

After breaking NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen’s record for the most made 3-pointers in league history with 2,974, Curry set his sights on the 3,000 mark.

Heading into Tuesday night’s contest against the Denver Nuggets at San Francisco’s Chase Center, the Most Valuable Player candidate needed just one triple to get to 3,000.

Despite needing only one 3-pointer to reach a mark no player has before, Curry got off to an uncharacteristic slump from beyond the arc against the Nuggets. In the first half, Curry didn’t record a triple on five attempts from deep.

However, with history waiting, Curry drilled a 3-pointer in the third quarter against the Nuggets to become the first player in NBA history to get to 3,000 made jumpers from beyond the arc.

Via @warriors on Twitter:

Via @BleacherReport on Twitter:

Along with getting to 3,000, Curry matched his own record with 157 consecutive games with a made 3-pointer.

Curry finished the game with 23 points on 6-of-16 shooting from the field with four assists and four rebounds in 39 minutes. The seven-time All-Star hit five triples on 14 attempts from deep.

Despite Curry’s historic mark, the Nuggets were able to seal an upset win on the road over the Warriors, 89-86.

The post originally appeared on Warriors Wire. Follow Warriors Wire on Facebook and Twitter.