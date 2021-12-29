ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Students Donate Nearly 200 Pairs Of PJs For Needy Children

By Chris Lundy
 3 days ago
Photo courtesy Toms River Schools

TOMS RIVER – Led by ELA teacher Angela Germano, sixth-grade classes at Intermediate East participated in The Great Bedtime Story Pajama Drive. For each pair of brand new pajamas, Scholastic matches it with a new book. That book-and-pajama package is then gifted to children living in transition such as in shelters or churches in Ocean County.

“This year we decorated the hallway as part of our promotions,” said Germano, “and were able to collect nearly 200 pairs of PJs.”

Intermediate East was so successful with this year’s PJ drive, in fact, that they received a note of thanks from Ocean County Child Care Resource & Referral Director Maureen Lawrence.

“Thank you! Thank you,” wrote Lawrence. “Our needy families will benefit from your generosity. The help you are giving during these trying times is more important than ever.”

Photo courtesy Toms River Schools

The Children’s Home Society of New Jersey, which will receive Intermediate East’s PJ donations, is a not-for-profit agency that helps families during life-impacting events while providing respect, encouraging independence, and instilling hope in the children and families they serve.

“Please know that many families will be helped by this warm donation,” Lawrence added.

