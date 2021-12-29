Haliburton helps Kings topple short-handed Thunder 117-111

Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry knows the importance of steadiness in the NBA. He’s been in the league since 1988 and Sacramento is his 10th coaching stop. He wouldn’t have worked at the sport’s highest level so long without understanding the value in consistency. That fuels a...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists to help the Dallas Mavericks roll past the Sacramento Kings 112-96 on Friday. Jalen Brunson added 23 points and eight assists for the Mavericks, who had lost five of their previous seven games. Dwight Powell scored 13 points and made four consecutive dunks as part of a huge run from Dallas in the third quarter.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned from a one-game absence to score 23 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat a depleted New York Knicks team 95-80 on Friday night. Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA Western Conference Player of the Week, sat out Wednesday’s loss at Phoenix with ankle...
As discussed in the preview post for this game, I thought the difference will be whether or not Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would play. Well, it looks like that was the case in this win as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the shorthanded New York Knicks, 95-80. The Thunder were able to...
Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
LeBron James is in his 19th season in the NBA, and when he turns 37 on Dec. 30, he officially will have spent more than half of his life as a professional basketball player. He's been a household name...
Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
Stephen Curry breaking the NBA record for most 3-pointers in history was a joyous moment. He did it in over 500 games fewer than the previous record owner, Ray Allen. So it was quite obvious that Curry celebrated the occasion in a great way. In fact, the incident took place...
The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
A Christmas Eve fire erupted at the New Jersey home of Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey, but the family escaped uninjured. The New York Post reported on the incident while Philadelphia-area TV stations got video footage of the fire. ABC 6 in Philadelphia showed firefighters, with ladders leading up to house...
Just when he got his most recent second chance at an NBA career, Isaiah Thomas will now have to wait once more as the team announced earlier that he has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Just signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a ten-day hardship deal after his most recent ten-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ended earlier than expected, Thomas was expected to provide some depth at the point guard position while Dallas worked to get their team back to full health after their latest COVID-19 scare.
Ben Simmons has just hit a milestone, albeit one he would rather forget. Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports reported this week that the star forward Simmons has officially surpassed $10 million in fines from the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Simmons remains away from the Sixers and has not played for...
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had an emphatic reaction to his former teammate Mario Chalmers reportedly signing a 10-day contract with the Heat. Chalmers and Wade played together in Miami from the 2008-09 season to the 2015-16 season before Chalmers was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. The duo won a...
Clippers forward Marcus Morris made his return to the court today, dropping a team-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds and 2 assists in the 91-82 win over Boston. But don't let his performance fool you: Morris isn't quite feeling himself. As he revealed to the media after the...
One NBA player is coming to Christian Wood’s defense after Wood came under fire this week from the woman he hit with an errant pass. The Houston Rockets big man Wood was trying to throw an outlet pass to a teammate in Monday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets when the pass sailed on him and struck a woman named Isabella Fitz in the stands (video here).
